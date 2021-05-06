Earnings results for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Personalis last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Personalis has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year. Personalis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Personalis will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Personalis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.25%. The high price target for PSNL is $50.00 and the low price target for PSNL is $24.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Personalis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.56, Personalis has a forecasted upside of 76.3% from its current price of $23.01. Personalis has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis does not currently pay a dividend. Personalis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

In the past three months, Personalis insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,232,951.00 in company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Personalis is held by insiders. 65.46% of the stock of Personalis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL



Earnings for Personalis are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.13) to ($1.62) per share. The P/E ratio of Personalis is -21.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Personalis is -21.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Personalis has a P/B Ratio of 6.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

