Earnings results for PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

PetIQ last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. PetIQ has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year. PetIQ has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. PetIQ will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PetIQ in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 84.82%. The high price target for PETQ is $175.00 and the low price target for PETQ is $45.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PetIQ has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.75, PetIQ has a forecasted upside of 84.8% from its current price of $42.61. PetIQ has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ does not currently pay a dividend. PetIQ does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

In the past three months, PetIQ insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $55,593,106.00 in company stock. Only 24.12% of the stock of PetIQ is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ



Earnings for PetIQ are expected to grow by 477.78% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of PetIQ is -13.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PetIQ is -13.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PetIQ has a PEG Ratio of 1.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PetIQ has a P/B Ratio of 3.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here