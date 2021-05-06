Earnings results for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Phibro Animal Health last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Phibro Animal Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Phibro Animal Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.32%. The high price target for PAHC is $23.00 and the low price target for PAHC is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Phibro Animal Health has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, Phibro Animal Health has a forecasted downside of 15.3% from its current price of $25.39. Phibro Animal Health has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health pays a meaningful dividend of 1.84%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Phibro Animal Health has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Phibro Animal Health is 44.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Phibro Animal Health will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.48% next year. This indicates that Phibro Animal Health will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

In the past three months, Phibro Animal Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $458,800.00 in company stock. 50.05% of the stock of Phibro Animal Health is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.32% of the stock of Phibro Animal Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC



Earnings for Phibro Animal Health are expected to grow by 6.60% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Phibro Animal Health is 23.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Phibro Animal Health is 23.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.12. Phibro Animal Health has a PEG Ratio of 2.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Phibro Animal Health has a P/B Ratio of 5.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here