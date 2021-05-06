Earnings results for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Playa Hotels & Resorts last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm earned $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Playa Hotels & Resorts has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. Playa Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Playa Hotels & Resorts will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Playa Hotels & Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.85, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.43%. The high price target for PLYA is $10.00 and the low price target for PLYA is $3.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Playa Hotels & Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

In the past three months, Playa Hotels & Resorts insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $164,945.00 in company stock. Only 4.09% of the stock of Playa Hotels & Resorts is held by insiders. 70.16% of the stock of Playa Hotels & Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA



Earnings for Playa Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.47) to ($1.03) per share. The P/E ratio of Playa Hotels & Resorts is -4.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

