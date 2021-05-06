Earnings results for PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

PQ Group last announced its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. PQ Group has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.6. PQ Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PQ Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.74%. The high price target for PQG is $21.00 and the low price target for PQG is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PQ Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.20, PQ Group has a forecasted upside of 24.7% from its current price of $14.59. PQ Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group does not currently pay a dividend. PQ Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

In the past three months, PQ Group insiders have sold 89,966.34% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $140,100.00 in company stock and sold $126,182,945.00 in company stock. Only 3.39% of the stock of PQ Group is held by insiders. 69.40% of the stock of PQ Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG



Earnings for PQ Group are expected to grow by 30.00% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of PQ Group is 45.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of PQ Group is 45.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.16. PQ Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

