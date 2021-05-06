Earnings results for PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

PRA Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. PRA Group has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. PRA Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PRA Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.59%. The high price target for PRAA is $45.00 and the low price target for PRAA is $45.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PRA Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, PRA Group has a forecasted upside of 14.6% from its current price of $39.27. PRA Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group does not currently pay a dividend. PRA Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

In the past three months, PRA Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $385,618.00 in company stock. Only 1.83% of the stock of PRA Group is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)



Earnings for PRA Group are expected to decrease by -5.90% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.03 per share. The P/E ratio of PRA Group is 12.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of PRA Group is 12.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. PRA Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

