Earnings results for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare last issued its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has generated $2.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 97.56%. The high price target for PBH is $125.00 and the low price target for PBH is $39.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.60, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a forecasted upside of 97.6% from its current price of $44.34. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Prestige Consumer Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

In the past three months, Prestige Consumer Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $246,485.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Prestige Consumer Healthcare is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH



Earnings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare are expected to grow by 3.14% in the coming year, from $3.18 to $3.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Prestige Consumer Healthcare is 13.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.87. The P/E ratio of Prestige Consumer Healthcare is 13.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 2.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here