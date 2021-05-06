Earnings results for ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

ProAssurance last released its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business earned $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ProAssurance has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year. ProAssurance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. ProAssurance will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ProAssurance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.51%. The high price target for PRA is $30.00 and the low price target for PRA is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ProAssurance has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, ProAssurance has a forecasted downside of 10.5% from its current price of $25.70. ProAssurance has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance has a dividend yield of 0.80%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ProAssurance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, ProAssurance will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.82% next year. This indicates that ProAssurance will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

In the past three months, ProAssurance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of ProAssurance is held by insiders. 80.52% of the stock of ProAssurance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA



Earnings for ProAssurance are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.54) to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of ProAssurance is -5.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ProAssurance is -5.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ProAssurance has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

