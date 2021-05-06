Earnings results for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Qualys last issued its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company earned $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.0. Qualys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Qualys will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qualys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $111.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.44%. The high price target for QLYS is $140.00 and the low price target for QLYS is $89.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Qualys has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $111.75, Qualys has a forecasted upside of 12.4% from its current price of $99.39. Qualys has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys does not currently pay a dividend. Qualys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

In the past three months, Qualys insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.20% of the stock of Qualys is held by insiders. 91.93% of the stock of Qualys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS



Earnings for Qualys are expected to grow by 4.78% in the coming year, from $2.09 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Qualys is 46.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.14. The P/E ratio of Qualys is 46.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.35. Qualys has a P/B Ratio of 9.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here