Earnings results for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Quanterix last issued its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business earned $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Quanterix has generated ($1.63) earnings per share over the last year. Quanterix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Quanterix will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quanterix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.35%. The high price target for QTRX is $90.00 and the low price target for QTRX is $40.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quanterix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.67, Quanterix has a forecasted upside of 26.4% from its current price of $56.72. Quanterix has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix does not currently pay a dividend. Quanterix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

In the past three months, Quanterix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,385,718.00 in company stock. Only 25.40% of the stock of Quanterix is held by insiders. 71.60% of the stock of Quanterix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX



Earnings for Quanterix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.91) to ($0.89) per share. The P/E ratio of Quanterix is -50.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Quanterix is -50.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Quanterix has a P/B Ratio of 12.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here