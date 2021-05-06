Earnings results for QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

QuinStreet last issued its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The business earned $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. QuinStreet has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.1. QuinStreet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. QuinStreet will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QuinStreet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.48%. The high price target for QNST is $27.00 and the low price target for QNST is $25.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

QuinStreet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, QuinStreet has a forecasted upside of 25.5% from its current price of $20.72. QuinStreet has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

QuinStreet does not currently pay a dividend. QuinStreet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, QuinStreet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,664,070.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of QuinStreet is held by insiders. 86.61% of the stock of QuinStreet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for QuinStreet are expected to grow by 366.67% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of QuinStreet is 35.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.25. The P/E ratio of QuinStreet is 35.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.44. QuinStreet has a PEG Ratio of 12.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. QuinStreet has a P/B Ratio of 4.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

