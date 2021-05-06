Earnings results for Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Radware last issued its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.1. Radware has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Radware will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Radware in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.77%. The high price target for RDWR is $33.00 and the low price target for RDWR is $27.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Radware has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Radware has a forecasted upside of 8.8% from its current price of $27.58. Radware has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware does not currently pay a dividend. Radware does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

In the past three months, Radware insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.58% of the stock of Radware is held by insiders. 70.45% of the stock of Radware is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR



Earnings for Radware are expected to grow by 18.92% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Radware is 95.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of Radware is 95.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.44. Radware has a PEG Ratio of 4.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Radware has a P/B Ratio of 3.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

