Ranpak Holdings Corp is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Ranpak last released its quarterly earnings results on March 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm earned $91.90 million during the quarter. Ranpak has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ranpak has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ranpak in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.17%. The high price target for PACK is $24.00 and the low price target for PACK is $24.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ranpak has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Ranpak has a forecasted upside of 19.2% from its current price of $20.14. Ranpak has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Ranpak does not currently pay a dividend. Ranpak does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Ranpak insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Ranpak is held by insiders. 81.33% of the stock of Ranpak is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Ranpak is -64.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ranpak is -64.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ranpak has a P/B Ratio of 2.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

