Earnings results for Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Rayonier last issued its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rayonier has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.8. Rayonier has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Rayonier will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rayonier in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.46%. The high price target for RYN is $32.00 and the low price target for RYN is $31.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Rayonier has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.50, Rayonier has a forecasted downside of 13.5% from its current price of $36.40. Rayonier has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier pays a meaningful dividend of 2.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rayonier has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rayonier is 234.78%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Rayonier will have a dividend payout ratio of 400.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Rayonier may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

In the past three months, Rayonier insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $339,050.00 in company stock. Only 0.86% of the stock of Rayonier is held by insiders. 85.55% of the stock of Rayonier is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN



Earnings for Rayonier are expected to grow by 17.39% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Rayonier is 113.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Rayonier is 113.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.29. Rayonier has a P/B Ratio of 3.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

