Earnings results for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Ready Capital last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Ready Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ready Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.96, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.46%. The high price target for RC is $15.50 and the low price target for RC is $11.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ready Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.96, Ready Capital has a forecasted downside of 2.5% from its current price of $14.31. Ready Capital has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital pays a meaningful dividend of 2.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ready Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ready Capital is 25.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ready Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.21% next year. This indicates that Ready Capital will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

In the past three months, Ready Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.83% of the stock of Ready Capital is held by insiders. 45.84% of the stock of Ready Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC



Earnings for Ready Capital are expected to decrease by -12.50% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Ready Capital is 20.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Ready Capital is 20.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Ready Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

