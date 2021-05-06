Earnings results for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.08.

REGENXBIO last released its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $2.35. The business earned $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Its revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. REGENXBIO has generated ($3.26) earnings per share over the last year. REGENXBIO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. REGENXBIO will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for REGENXBIO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 83.39%. The high price target for RGNX is $95.00 and the low price target for RGNX is $37.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

REGENXBIO has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.50, REGENXBIO has a forecasted upside of 83.4% from its current price of $34.08. REGENXBIO has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

REGENXBIO does not currently pay a dividend. REGENXBIO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, REGENXBIO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.10% of the stock of REGENXBIO is held by insiders. 75.23% of the stock of REGENXBIO is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for REGENXBIO are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.98) to ($3.85) per share. The P/E ratio of REGENXBIO is -13.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of REGENXBIO is -13.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. REGENXBIO has a P/B Ratio of 2.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

