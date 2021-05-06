Earnings results for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

RPT Realty last issued its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. RPT Realty has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. RPT Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. RPT Realty will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RPT Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.53%. The high price target for RPT is $13.00 and the low price target for RPT is $9.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RPT Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.25, RPT Realty has a forecasted downside of 13.5% from its current price of $13.01. RPT Realty has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

RPT Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 2.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. RPT Realty does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of RPT Realty is 27.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, RPT Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.71% next year. This indicates that RPT Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, RPT Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of RPT Realty is held by insiders. 93.18% of the stock of RPT Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for RPT Realty are expected to grow by 2.44% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of RPT Realty is 18.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.25. The P/E ratio of RPT Realty is 18.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. RPT Realty has a PEG Ratio of 6.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. RPT Realty has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

