Earnings results for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT last issued its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Sabra Health Care REIT has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. Sabra Health Care REIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Sabra Health Care REIT will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sabra Health Care REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.09, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.55%. The high price target for SBRA is $24.00 and the low price target for SBRA is $14.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.60%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sabra Health Care REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sabra Health Care REIT is 64.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sabra Health Care REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.97% next year. This indicates that Sabra Health Care REIT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

In the past three months, Sabra Health Care REIT insiders have sold 503.11% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $17,340.00 in company stock and sold $104,580.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Sabra Health Care REIT is held by insiders. 88.94% of the stock of Sabra Health Care REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA



Earnings for Sabra Health Care REIT are expected to decrease by -1.69% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Sabra Health Care REIT is 26.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Sabra Health Care REIT is 26.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.18. Sabra Health Care REIT has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

