Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Sally Beauty last announced its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Its revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Sally Beauty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sally Beauty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 37.81%. The high price target for SBH is $16.00 and the low price target for SBH is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sally Beauty has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.80, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.60, Sally Beauty has a forecasted downside of 37.8% from its current price of $20.26. Sally Beauty has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Sally Beauty does not currently pay a dividend. Sally Beauty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Sally Beauty insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $145,300.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Sally Beauty is held by insiders.

Earnings for Sally Beauty are expected to grow by 10.75% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Sally Beauty is 20.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Sally Beauty is 20.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.19. Sally Beauty has a PEG Ratio of 0.24. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Sally Beauty has a P/B Ratio of 144.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

