Earnings results for Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Sally Beauty last issued its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Sally Beauty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Sally Beauty will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sally Beauty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 39.25%. The high price target for SBH is $16.00 and the low price target for SBH is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sally Beauty has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.80, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.60, Sally Beauty has a forecasted downside of 39.2% from its current price of $20.74. Sally Beauty has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty does not currently pay a dividend. Sally Beauty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

In the past three months, Sally Beauty insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $145,300.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Sally Beauty is held by insiders.

Earnings for Sally Beauty are expected to grow by 10.75% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Sally Beauty is 21.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of Sally Beauty is 21.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.90. Sally Beauty has a PEG Ratio of 0.24. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Sally Beauty has a P/B Ratio of 148.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

