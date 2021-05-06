Earnings results for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/06/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Scholar Rock last released its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Scholar Rock has generated ($1.85) earnings per share over the last year. Scholar Rock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Scholar Rock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 110.45%. The high price target for SRRK is $79.00 and the low price target for SRRK is $39.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Scholar Rock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.60, Scholar Rock has a forecasted upside of 110.5% from its current price of $29.27. Scholar Rock has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock does not currently pay a dividend. Scholar Rock does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

In the past three months, Scholar Rock insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $117,368.00 in company stock. Only 24.60% of the stock of Scholar Rock is held by insiders. 61.87% of the stock of Scholar Rock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK



Earnings for Scholar Rock are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.63) to ($2.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Scholar Rock is -12.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Scholar Rock is -12.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Scholar Rock has a P/B Ratio of 7.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

