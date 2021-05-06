Earnings results for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

Scorpio Tankers last posted its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Scorpio Tankers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Scorpio Tankers will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Scorpio Tankers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.82%. The high price target for STNG is $35.00 and the low price target for STNG is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Scorpio Tankers has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, Scorpio Tankers has a forecasted upside of 12.8% from its current price of $19.50. Scorpio Tankers has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers pays a meaningful dividend of 2.21%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Scorpio Tankers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Scorpio Tankers will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.97% next year. This indicates that Scorpio Tankers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

In the past three months, Scorpio Tankers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.72% of the stock of Scorpio Tankers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG



Earnings for Scorpio Tankers are expected to decrease by -38.63% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $1.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Scorpio Tankers is 6.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of Scorpio Tankers is 6.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 28.87. Scorpio Tankers has a PEG Ratio of 0.19. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Scorpio Tankers has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here