Earnings results for Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Sculptor Capital Management last released its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. The company had revenue of $599.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management has generated $3.11 earnings per share over the last year. Sculptor Capital Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Sculptor Capital Management will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sculptor Capital Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.18%. The high price target for SCU is $26.50 and the low price target for SCU is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 41.34%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sculptor Capital Management does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Sculptor Capital Management is 302.25%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Sculptor Capital Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 274.85% in the coming year. This indicates that Sculptor Capital Management may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

In the past three months, Sculptor Capital Management insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $200,579.00 in company stock. Only 9.39% of the stock of Sculptor Capital Management is held by insiders. Only 20.26% of the stock of Sculptor Capital Management is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU



Earnings for Sculptor Capital Management are expected to grow by 88.95% in the coming year, from $1.81 to $3.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Sculptor Capital Management is -11.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sculptor Capital Management is -11.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sculptor Capital Management has a P/B Ratio of 5.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

