Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Silicon Motion Technology last issued its earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm earned $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Its revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Silicon Motion Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Silicon Motion Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.66%. The high price target for SIMO is $100.00 and the low price target for SIMO is $45.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Silicon Motion Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.50, Silicon Motion Technology has a forecasted downside of 0.7% from its current price of $69.96. Silicon Motion Technology has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Silicon Motion Technology pays a meaningful dividend of 1.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Silicon Motion Technology has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Silicon Motion Technology is 76.37%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Silicon Motion Technology will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.64% next year. This indicates that Silicon Motion Technology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Silicon Motion Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 66.72% of the stock of Silicon Motion Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Silicon Motion Technology are expected to grow by 8.36% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $2.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Silicon Motion Technology is 23.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.14. The P/E ratio of Silicon Motion Technology is 23.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.35. Silicon Motion Technology has a PEG Ratio of 2.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Silicon Motion Technology has a P/B Ratio of 4.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

