Earnings results for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group last released its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. The business earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group has generated $2.97 earnings per share over the last year. Sinclair Broadcast Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Sinclair Broadcast Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sinclair Broadcast Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.50%. The high price target for SBGI is $35.00 and the low price target for SBGI is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sinclair Broadcast Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sinclair Broadcast Group is 26.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sinclair Broadcast Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.49% next year. This indicates that Sinclair Broadcast Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

In the past three months, Sinclair Broadcast Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $32,300,982.00 in company stock. Only 33.80% of the stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group is held by insiders. 59.00% of the stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI



Earnings for Sinclair Broadcast Group are expected to decrease by -90.77% in the coming year, from $13.65 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Sinclair Broadcast Group is -0.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sinclair Broadcast Group is -0.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

