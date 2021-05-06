Earnings results for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

SLR Investment last posted its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business earned $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.48 million. SLR Investment has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year. SLR Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. SLR Investment will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SLR Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.02%. The high price target for SLRC is $21.00 and the low price target for SLRC is $17.25. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SLR Investment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.89, SLR Investment has a forecasted upside of 0.0% from its current price of $18.89. SLR Investment has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.88%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. SLR Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SLR Investment is 95.91%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, SLR Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 103.80% in the coming year. This indicates that SLR Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

In the past three months, SLR Investment insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $486,652.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of SLR Investment is held by insiders. 54.65% of the stock of SLR Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC



Earnings for SLR Investment are expected to grow by 12.86% in the coming year, from $1.40 to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of SLR Investment is -157.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SLR Investment is -157.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SLR Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

