Earnings results for South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.15.

South Jersey Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. South Jersey Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for South Jersey Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.92%. The high price target for SJI is $36.00 and the low price target for SJI is $23.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

South Jersey Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.57, South Jersey Industries has a forecasted upside of 3.9% from its current price of $25.57. South Jersey Industries has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.89%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. South Jersey Industries has been increasing its dividend for 15 years. The dividend payout ratio of South Jersey Industries is 108.04%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, South Jersey Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.02% next year. This indicates that South Jersey Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

In the past three months, South Jersey Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of South Jersey Industries is held by insiders. 85.09% of the stock of South Jersey Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI



Earnings for South Jersey Industries are expected to grow by 5.66% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $1.68 per share. The P/E ratio of South Jersey Industries is 22.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of South Jersey Industries is 22.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.97. South Jersey Industries has a PEG Ratio of 0.54. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. South Jersey Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

