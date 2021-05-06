Earnings results for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

SPX FLOW last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm earned $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. Its revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. SPX FLOW has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year. SPX FLOW has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. SPX FLOW will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SPX FLOW in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.91%. The high price target for FLOW is $72.00 and the low price target for FLOW is $33.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW has a dividend yield of 0.54%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SPX FLOW does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of SPX FLOW is 19.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SPX FLOW will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.05% next year. This indicates that SPX FLOW will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

In the past three months, SPX FLOW insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of SPX FLOW is held by insiders. 94.85% of the stock of SPX FLOW is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW



Earnings for SPX FLOW are expected to grow by 68.75% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.89 per share. The P/E ratio of SPX FLOW is -17.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SPX FLOW is -17.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SPX FLOW has a PEG Ratio of 3.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SPX FLOW has a P/B Ratio of 3.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

