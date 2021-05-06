Earnings results for Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Standard Motor Products last announced its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The company earned $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Standard Motor Products has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Standard Motor Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Standard Motor Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.95%. The high price target for SMP is $52.00 and the low price target for SMP is $50.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Standard Motor Products has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.00, Standard Motor Products has a forecasted upside of 16.9% from its current price of $43.61. Standard Motor Products has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products pays a meaningful dividend of 2.33%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Standard Motor Products has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Standard Motor Products is 32.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Standard Motor Products will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.95% next year. This indicates that Standard Motor Products will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

In the past three months, Standard Motor Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Standard Motor Products is held by insiders. 77.39% of the stock of Standard Motor Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP



Earnings for Standard Motor Products are expected to decrease by -2.80% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Standard Motor Products is 16.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.26. The P/E ratio of Standard Motor Products is 16.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 70.64. Standard Motor Products has a P/B Ratio of 1.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here