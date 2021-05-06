Earnings results for Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

Standex International last announced its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.32 million. Standex International has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.7. Standex International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Standex International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.54%. The high price target for SXI is $110.00 and the low price target for SXI is $74.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Standex International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.33, Standex International has a forecasted downside of 11.5% from its current price of $97.60. Standex International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International has a dividend yield of 0.99%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Standex International has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Standex International is 27.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Standex International will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.25% next year. This indicates that Standex International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

In the past three months, Standex International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $485,684.00 in company stock. Only 2.32% of the stock of Standex International is held by insiders. 85.50% of the stock of Standex International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Standex International (NYSE:SXI



Earnings for Standex International are expected to grow by 12.32% in the coming year, from $4.22 to $4.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Standex International is 68.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Standex International is 68.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.59. Standex International has a PEG Ratio of 1.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Standex International has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

