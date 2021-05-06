Earnings results for Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Stratasys last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm earned $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year. Stratasys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Stratasys will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stratasys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.77%. The high price target for SSYS is $34.00 and the low price target for SSYS is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Stratasys has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.25, Stratasys has a forecasted upside of 17.8% from its current price of $21.44. Stratasys has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys does not currently pay a dividend. Stratasys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

In the past three months, Stratasys insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Stratasys is held by insiders. 77.01% of the stock of Stratasys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS



Earnings for Stratasys are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.40) per share. The P/E ratio of Stratasys is -2.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Stratasys is -2.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Stratasys has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here