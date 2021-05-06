Earnings results for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. last released its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. The business earned $169.26 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.49%. The high price target for RGR is $92.00 and the low price target for RGR is $70.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.00, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a forecasted upside of 21.5% from its current price of $66.67. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.37%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is 156.04%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will have a dividend payout ratio of 81.38% in the coming year. This indicates that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

In the past three months, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $936,812.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is held by insiders. 77.13% of the stock of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR



Earnings for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. are expected to decrease by -21.04% in the coming year, from $4.42 to $3.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is 17.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.25. The P/E ratio of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is 17.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.88. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a P/B Ratio of 4.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

