Earnings results for Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

Suburban Propane Partners last released its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.33 million. Suburban Propane Partners has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Suburban Propane Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Suburban Propane Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.54%. The high price target for SPH is $18.00 and the low price target for SPH is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Suburban Propane Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Suburban Propane Partners has a forecasted upside of 23.5% from its current price of $14.57. Suburban Propane Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.11%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Suburban Propane Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Suburban Propane Partners is 123.71%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Suburban Propane Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 97.56% in the coming year. This indicates that Suburban Propane Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

In the past three months, Suburban Propane Partners insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $45,450.00 in company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of Suburban Propane Partners is held by insiders. Only 27.08% of the stock of Suburban Propane Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH



Earnings for Suburban Propane Partners are expected to decrease by -0.81% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Suburban Propane Partners is 15.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Suburban Propane Partners is 15.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.46. Suburban Propane Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here