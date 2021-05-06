Earnings results for SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

SunOpta last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business earned $205.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. SunOpta has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. SunOpta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SunOpta in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.92%. The high price target for STKL is $25.00 and the low price target for STKL is $8.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SunOpta has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.75, SunOpta has a forecasted upside of 47.9% from its current price of $12.00. SunOpta has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta does not currently pay a dividend. SunOpta does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

In the past three months, SunOpta insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.46% of the stock of SunOpta is held by insiders. 65.36% of the stock of SunOpta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL



Earnings for SunOpta are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.05 per share. The P/E ratio of SunOpta is -92.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SunOpta is -92.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SunOpta has a P/B Ratio of 8.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

