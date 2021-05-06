Earnings results for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business earned $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Supernus Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.89%. The high price target for SUPN is $40.00 and the low price target for SUPN is $35.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.50, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 20.9% from its current price of $31.02. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Supernus Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

In the past three months, Supernus Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $99,938.00 in company stock. Only 6.57% of the stock of Supernus Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 96.11% of the stock of Supernus Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN



Earnings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease by -30.40% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Supernus Pharmaceuticals is 12.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of Supernus Pharmaceuticals is 12.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.88. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

