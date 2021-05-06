Earnings results for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Surgery Partners last announced its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter. Surgery Partners has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year. Surgery Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Surgery Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Surgery Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 38.02%. The high price target for SGRY is $54.00 and the low price target for SGRY is $17.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Surgery Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

In the past three months, Surgery Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Surgery Partners is held by insiders. 94.10% of the stock of Surgery Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY



Earnings for Surgery Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($0.92) per share. The P/E ratio of Surgery Partners is -13.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Surgery Partners is -13.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Surgery Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

