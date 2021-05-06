Earnings results for SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

SVMK last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101 million. SVMK has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. SVMK has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SVMK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.57%. The high price target for SVMK is $30.00 and the low price target for SVMK is $25.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK does not currently pay a dividend. SVMK does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

In the past three months, SVMK insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,389,989.00 in company stock. Only 18.70% of the stock of SVMK is held by insiders. 77.51% of the stock of SVMK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK



Earnings for SVMK are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.62) per share. The P/E ratio of SVMK is -24.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SVMK is -24.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SVMK has a P/B Ratio of 7.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

