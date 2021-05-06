Earnings results for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare last released its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.23%. The high price target for TRHC is $72.00 and the low price target for TRHC is $40.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.20, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a forecasted upside of 12.2% from its current price of $46.51. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare does not currently pay a dividend. Tabula Rasa HealthCare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

In the past three months, Tabula Rasa HealthCare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,279,466.00 in company stock. Only 11.60% of the stock of Tabula Rasa HealthCare is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC



Earnings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.99) to ($0.59) per share. The P/E ratio of Tabula Rasa HealthCare is -17.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tabula Rasa HealthCare is -17.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a P/B Ratio of 5.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here