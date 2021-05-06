Earnings results for Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Talend last announced its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Talend has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. Talend has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Talend in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.13%. The high price target for TLND is $72.00 and the low price target for TLND is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Talend has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.14, Talend has a forecasted downside of 5.1% from its current price of $64.45. Talend has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend does not currently pay a dividend. Talend does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

In the past three months, Talend insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $976,800.00 in company stock. Only 4.90% of the stock of Talend is held by insiders. 86.62% of the stock of Talend is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND



Earnings for Talend are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.91) to ($1.00) per share. The P/E ratio of Talend is -28.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Talend is -28.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Talend has a P/B Ratio of 55.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

