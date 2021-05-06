Earnings results for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 47.41%. The high price target for SKT is $12.50 and the low price target for SKT is $6.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.60, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.25, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a forecasted downside of 47.4% from its current price of $17.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.07%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is 31.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.97% next year. This indicates that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

In the past three months, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $265,449.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is held by insiders. 73.45% of the stock of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT



Earnings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers are expected to grow by 2.11% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is -439.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is -439.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a P/B Ratio of 3.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here