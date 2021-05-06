Earnings results for TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

TechTarget last announced its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business earned $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. Its revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TechTarget has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.4. TechTarget has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. TechTarget will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TechTarget in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.38%. The high price target for TTGT is $115.00 and the low price target for TTGT is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TechTarget has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $88.20, TechTarget has a forecasted upside of 14.4% from its current price of $77.11. TechTarget has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget does not currently pay a dividend. TechTarget does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

In the past three months, TechTarget insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,530,303.00 in company stock. Only 16.42% of the stock of TechTarget is held by insiders. 84.63% of the stock of TechTarget is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT



Earnings for TechTarget are expected to grow by 49.38% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $1.21 per share. The P/E ratio of TechTarget is 122.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.25. The P/E ratio of TechTarget is 122.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.44. TechTarget has a P/B Ratio of 14.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

