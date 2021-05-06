Earnings results for The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

The Manitowoc last released its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company earned $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year. The Manitowoc has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. The Manitowoc will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Manitowoc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.70%. The high price target for MTW is $31.00 and the low price target for MTW is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Manitowoc has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.14, The Manitowoc has a forecasted downside of 19.7% from its current price of $23.84. The Manitowoc has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc does not currently pay a dividend. The Manitowoc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

In the past three months, The Manitowoc insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of The Manitowoc is held by insiders. 70.93% of the stock of The Manitowoc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW



Earnings for The Manitowoc are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to $0.43 per share. The P/E ratio of The Manitowoc is -70.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Manitowoc is -70.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Manitowoc has a PEG Ratio of 3.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Manitowoc has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here