Earnings results for The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

The ODP last announced its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The ODP has generated $4.10 earnings per share over the last year. The ODP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. The ODP will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The ODP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.17%. The high price target for ODP is $43.00 and the low price target for ODP is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The ODP has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.50, The ODP has a forecasted downside of 3.2% from its current price of $42.86. The ODP has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP does not currently pay a dividend. The ODP does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

In the past three months, The ODP insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,149,259.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of The ODP is held by insiders. 90.62% of the stock of The ODP is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP



Earnings for The ODP are expected to grow by 25.49% in the coming year, from $4.55 to $5.71 per share. The P/E ratio of The ODP is -8.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The ODP is -8.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The ODP has a PEG Ratio of 1.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The ODP has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

