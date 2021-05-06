Earnings results for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

The Pennant Group last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company earned $107.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. The Pennant Group has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.9. The Pennant Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Pennant Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.16%. The high price target for PNTG is $60.00 and the low price target for PNTG is $28.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Pennant Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.00, The Pennant Group has a forecasted upside of 12.2% from its current price of $39.23. The Pennant Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Pennant Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

In the past three months, The Pennant Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,098.00 in company stock. Only 10.40% of the stock of The Pennant Group is held by insiders. 79.31% of the stock of The Pennant Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG



Earnings for The Pennant Group are expected to grow by 50.79% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.95 per share. The P/E ratio of The Pennant Group is 150.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of The Pennant Group is 150.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.14. The Pennant Group has a P/B Ratio of 15.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

