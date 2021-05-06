Earnings results for The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

The Shyft Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company earned $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Shyft Group has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year. The Shyft Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Shyft Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.57%. The high price target for SHYF is $42.00 and the low price target for SHYF is $35.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Shyft Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.50, The Shyft Group has a forecasted upside of 13.6% from its current price of $33.90. The Shyft Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group has a dividend yield of 0.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Shyft Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Shyft Group is 8.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Shyft Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.94% next year. This indicates that The Shyft Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

In the past three months, The Shyft Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,824,136.00 in company stock. Only 3.95% of the stock of The Shyft Group is held by insiders. 75.15% of the stock of The Shyft Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF



Earnings for The Shyft Group are expected to grow by 32.11% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of The Shyft Group is -423.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Shyft Group is -423.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Shyft Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Shyft Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

