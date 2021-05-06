Earnings results for TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

TPI Composites last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company earned $465.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.10 million. TPI Composites has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year. TPI Composites has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TPI Composites in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.81%. The high price target for TPIC is $78.00 and the low price target for TPIC is $33.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TPI Composites has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.45, TPI Composites has a forecasted upside of 22.8% from its current price of $48.41. TPI Composites has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites does not currently pay a dividend. TPI Composites does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

In the past three months, TPI Composites insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,036,334.00 in company stock. Only 18.30% of the stock of TPI Composites is held by insiders. 76.83% of the stock of TPI Composites is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC



Earnings for TPI Composites are expected to grow by 91.55% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $1.36 per share. The P/E ratio of TPI Composites is -62.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TPI Composites is -62.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TPI Composites has a P/B Ratio of 8.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

