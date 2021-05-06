Earnings results for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Travere Therapeutics last released its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $1.94. The company earned $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics has generated ($3.46) earnings per share over the last year. Travere Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Travere Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 84.72%. The high price target for TVTX is $51.00 and the low price target for TVTX is $39.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Travere Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

In the past three months, Travere Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $818,754.00 in company stock. Only 4.63% of the stock of Travere Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX



Earnings for Travere Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.42) to ($2.24) per share. The P/E ratio of Travere Therapeutics is -14.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Travere Therapeutics is -14.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Travere Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

