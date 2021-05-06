Earnings results for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Trinseo last issued its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm earned $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinseo has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year. Trinseo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trinseo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.27%. The high price target for TSE is $80.00 and the low price target for TSE is $22.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Trinseo has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.67, Trinseo has a forecasted downside of 31.3% from its current price of $67.90. Trinseo has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo has a dividend yield of 0.49%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Trinseo has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Trinseo is 10.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Trinseo will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.82% next year. This indicates that Trinseo will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

In the past three months, Trinseo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,658,037.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Trinseo is held by insiders. 94.77% of the stock of Trinseo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE



Earnings for Trinseo are expected to grow by 85.20% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $3.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Trinseo is -48.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trinseo is -48.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trinseo has a P/B Ratio of 3.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

