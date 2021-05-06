Earnings results for Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Tupperware Brands last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.57. The firm earned $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tupperware Brands has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.7. Tupperware Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Tupperware Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tupperware Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.35%. The high price target for TUP is $46.00 and the low price target for TUP is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Tupperware Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

In the past three months, Tupperware Brands insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,179,318.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.97% of the stock of Tupperware Brands is held by insiders. 74.92% of the stock of Tupperware Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP



Earnings for Tupperware Brands are expected to decrease by -7.38% in the coming year, from $2.71 to $2.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Tupperware Brands is 76.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.25. The P/E ratio of Tupperware Brands is 76.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.52.

