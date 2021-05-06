Earnings results for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.69.

Turning Point Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.08. Turning Point Therapeutics has generated ($2.99) earnings per share over the last year. Turning Point Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Turning Point Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Turning Point Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $153.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 99.45%. The high price target for TPTX is $186.00 and the low price target for TPTX is $127.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Turning Point Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $153.71, Turning Point Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 99.4% from its current price of $77.07. Turning Point Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Turning Point Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Turning Point Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Turning Point Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,383,968.00 in company stock. Only 23.20% of the stock of Turning Point Therapeutics is held by insiders. 81.31% of the stock of Turning Point Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Turning Point Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.78) to ($4.18) per share. The P/E ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics is -21.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics is -21.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Turning Point Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 6.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

